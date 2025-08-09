HCMC is an attractive destination of Japanese investors: Japanese congresswoman

Ms. Obuchi Yuko, member of the House of Representatives of Japan and Chairwoman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, affirms that Ho Chi Minh City is an attractive investment destination for Japanese enterprises.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc receives Chairwoman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko

This afternoon, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee met with a delegation from the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance led by its Ms. Obuchi Yuko.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc congratulated Ms. Obuchi Yuko on her election as Chairwoman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance and welcomed her visit to Vietnam in her new role. He expressed confidence that she would continue to support and contribute to the growth of Vietnam–Japan relations, particularly ties between Ho Chi Minh City and Japan.

Highlighting the strong and steadily developing friendship between the two countries, as well as the close bond between their peoples, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized the need for Ho Chi Minh City and Japan to further expand and enhance cooperation. He said such efforts would help advance bilateral relations in the years ahead.

Expressing her gratitude for the warm reception, Ms. Obuchi Yuko noted that Vietnam–Japan relations are growing across multiple sectors. She praised the city’s partnerships with Japanese localities such as Aichi, Hyogo, and Osaka prefectures, and identified significant untapped potential for trade. With an improving business environment, she said, Ho Chi Minh City remains an attractive destination for Japanese investors.

She expressed hope that the municipal government would continue supporting ongoing projects and create favorable conditions for Japanese businesses and residents. She affirmed her commitment to carrying forward the alliance’s tradition and further contributing to the development of Vietnam–Japan relations.

By Phuong Nam - Translated by Anh Quan