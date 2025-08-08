HCMC to review, revise master planning after administrative merger

The Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee has tasked the HCMC Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) with coordinating relevant agencies to advise on the formulation of new components and adjustments to the city’s master planning.

A corner of HCMC

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha has recently signed an official dispatch to the Department of Finance, HIDS, and other relevant units, conveying the Chairman’s instructions regarding the review and revision of the city’s master planning following the recent administrative reorganization.

Accordingly, the HCMC Chairman assigned HIDS to take the lead, in coordination with relevant agencies, in advising on the development of planning components and contents that need to be formulated or revised after the restructuring. HIDS is also to prepare cost estimates for these tasks based on the identified planning items and contents, and submit them to the municipal People’s Committee no later than August 26.

The Chairman also tasked the Department of Finance with advising on the consolidation of the HCMC Master Planning Project Management Board for the 2021–2030 period, with a vision to 2050, in a way that expands its mandate to include serving as the agency responsible for drafting adjustments to the city’s master planning. The department must submit this proposal—after appraisal by the Department of Home Affairs—to the municipal People’s Committee by August 26.

Once the Government issues a resolution on measures to continue implementing planning work in conjunction with the reorganization of administrative units while the amended Planning Law is still pending, the HCMC Chairman directed the Department of Finance to take the lead—together with HIDS and relevant agencies—in advising on and finalizing the plan for organizing the formulation and adjustment of HCMC’s master planning after the restructuring.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan