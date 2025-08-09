HCMC Chairman hands over appointment decision to new Vice Chairman

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presided over the ceremony to present the personnel appointment decision on August 9.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) presents the Prime Minister’s decision approving the election of Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong as Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presented the Prime Minister’s decision approving the election of Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong as Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc congratulated Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong on his trusted appointment as Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

The city’s Chairman remarked that Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong is a young official who has held various positions throughout his career, consistently fulfilling his duties with excellence in every role.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee hoped that Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, together with the leadership of the People’s Committee and its Party Committee, will maintain unity, leverage their strengths, and lead the city to successfully fulfill the tasks assigned by the Party, the State, and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (3rd, R) and Vice Chairmen congratulate Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, expressed his honor and high responsibility upon being entrusted with his new role. Acknowledging the significance and weight of his duties, he pledged to dedicate himself to earnest effort, openness to feedback, close cooperation, and unity in order to effectively carry out and successfully complete the tasks assigned to him.

Earlier, on July 24, during the 2nd session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021–2026 term, delegates elected Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong as Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 10th term, 2021–2026, with 183 out of 184 votes, achieving a 99.46 percent approval rate.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh