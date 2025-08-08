HCMC urges acceleration of Xuyen Tam Canal Renovation Project

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong conducted an on- site survey to inspect the progress of the Xuyen Tam Canal Renovation Project.

On the morning of August 8, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, led a working delegation representing relevant departments and agencies, conducted an-on site survey to inspect the progress of the Xuyen Tam Canal Renovation Project.

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, inspects the progress of the Xuyen Tam Canal Renovation Project. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Reporting to the delegation at the site, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Development Investment Project Management Board, Nguyen Hoang Anh Dung said that the project is facing significant challenges related to site clearance, which are severely impacting the implementation schedule on the whole route.

As indicated by the Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Development Investment Project Management Board, the project is divided into three construction packages, comprising XL-01, XL-02, XL-03.

At the current time, the compensation and site clearance work remain incomplete in several areas. Specifically, Van Lang University has not let the investor to begin construction of Package XL-03 in An Nhon Ward, affecting the whole work plan.

Besides, 20 households in Binh Loi Trung Ward under a project of Tan Thuan Company have not yet been compensated. This has directly delayed the project's progress.

As for Packages XL-01 and XL-02, site handover has not yet taken place, preventing the start of any construction activities.

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, listens to units sharing about obstacles that need to be resolved. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Development Investment Project Management Board has requested the An Nhon Ward Site Clearance Board to hand over the entire site for Package XL-03 within August to begin construction.

Besides, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment and An Nhon Ward authorities are tasked with resolving Van Lang University’s concerns to ensure site handover to the investor by August 10.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has instructed the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment to promptly complete a detailed report on all site clearance activities. (Photo: SGGP/Quoc Hung)

During the inspection, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong directed the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment to promptly finalize a detailed report on all site clearance work, clearly identifying existing obstacles, the jurisdiction of each relevant agency, and specific solutions to remove bottlenecks to ensure the project remains on schedule.

The Xuyen Tam Canal Renovation Project is one of Ho Chi Minh City’s key initiatives for sustainable urban development, aiming to improve environmental quality, enhance flood control, expand transport infrastructure, develop green spaces, and enhance residents’ quality of life.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong