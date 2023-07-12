HCMC People's Council approves proposals on transport infrastructures

The HCMC People’s Council on July 12 approved the municipal People’s Committee’s proposal on increasing the total length of the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway to 51.17 km.

The decision was made on the last working day of the 10th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC on July 12.

Accordingly, the People's Council of HCMC has agreed with the policy of adjusting the scale and ensuring the city's balanced budget to implement the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway construction project.

The HCMC People’s Committee previously submitted a document on adjusting the scale and capital resources to carry out the construction project of the HCMC – Moc Bai expressway in the form of PPP, including increasing the total length of the route to 51.17 km, building six lanes in the first phase

Under the adjustment, the first phase of the construction will need VND21,527 billion (US$904 million). HCMC must allocate VND6,927 billion for the project. The adjustment plan will get additional capital from the city’s budget of VND1,062 billion.

The HCMC People’s Committee proposed that the municipal People’s Council approve the project adjustment and allow the city to allocate an additional amount of VND2,900 billion from the city’s budget.

Additionally, delegates attending the 10th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC came to an agreement on renaming a section of Hanoi Highway, from Saigon Bridge to the Thu Duc intersection, to Vo Nguyen Giap Street.

The HCMC People’s Council has asked the media to popularize the renaming; and the relevant departments to review and support affected businesses, organizations, and households, especially giving assistance in administrative changes.

In 10 groups of tasks and key solutions in the last 6 months of this year, the HCMC People's Council proposed that the municipal People's Committee focuses on implementing a resolution of the People's Council to implement Resolution 98 on specific policies and mechanisms for the development of HCMC, continues to carry out a plan to develop riverside infrastructure, activities, and economic services along the Saigon River.