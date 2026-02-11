Helicopter tours relaunched in HCMC

A helicopter sightseeing tour offering aerial views of HCMC was officially relaunched on the afternoon of February 11.

Visitors prepare for a sightseeing flight over HCMC.

The chartered flight was booked by a Singaporean visitor for his family via the official Facebook page of VinaGroup Travel.

Carrying eight passengers, the helicopter took off at 2:30 p.m. and landed at 2:45 p.m. the same day, completing a 15-minute journey that offered sweeping views of one of Vietnam’s most dynamic urban centers from an ideal altitude. The passengers expressed satisfaction with the experience and said they would recommend Vietnam’s scenic beauty to others.

According to Mr. Nguyen Minh Man, Deputy General Director of VinaGroup Travel, the company has signed a cooperation agreement with Southern Vietnam Helicopter Company to operate helicopter tourism services, ensuring full compliance with technical and safety standards set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Flights depart from Vung Tau Airport, located at 38 Ba Muoi Thang Tu Street, Tam Thang Ward, HCMC. Four itineraries have been designed, ranging from 15 to 60 minutes. The 15-minute “Vung Tau Skyview Tour” offers panoramic views of Vung Tau from above, with ticket prices starting from VND2.9 million per passenger.

The 30-minute “Green Horizon Tour” connects Vung Tau with the Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, while the 40-minute “Green Coastline Tour” traces the scenic coastline from Long Hai to Ho Tram. The longest route, the 60-minute “Skyline Discovery Tour,” extends from Vung Tau’s coastline to downtown HCMC, incorporating the lush landscapes of Can Gio along the way.

Each itinerary is crafted as a spatial cross-section, simultaneously showcasing sea, mangrove forest, and modern urban landscapes from a direct vantage point hundreds of meters above ground—offering a more immersive perspective than drone footage.

The group of tourists gets ready to board a helicopter for an aerial tour.

The service deploys civil helicopter models such as the EC-155B1, AW189, EC-225, and Super Puma L2, available in 12-seat standard and 8-seat VIP configurations, subject to minimum passenger requirements. Flights are scheduled at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, depending on weather conditions and booking demand.

In addition to standalone aerial tours, the company is developing integrated products such as day tours, car-and-helicopter combo packages, and two-day Vung Tau tours incorporating a helicopter experience.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan