Travel

Fuel, EV charging stations open on Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway

SGGPO

The rest area at Km205+092 (through Ham Thuan Bac Commune, Lam Dong Province) has officially commenced operations of a fuel retail station and electric vehicle charging facilities.

z7524241903096-cf6008b80bcbce63f36d74acde135f27-2629-1211.jpg.jpg
Fuel and EV charging stations on Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway officially open.

Mr. Nguyen Khac Viet, Executive Director of the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway Project, announced on February 11 that the rest area at Km205+092 (through Ham Thuan Bac Commune, Lam Dong Province) has officially commenced operations of a fuel retail station and electric vehicle charging facilities. The facilities are invested in and operated by TTC Chau Thanh Trading and Services JSC.

z7524241926430-9272b159c72488f73fdd2a45cf7c8391-8925-7707.jpg.jpg
The fuel retail outlet and electric vehicle charging stations along the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway began operations on the morning of February 11.

According to Mr. Nguyen Khac Viet, the fuel station and charging points began operating on the morning of February 11, helping to ease refueling demand for motorists traveling along the expressway corridor connecting HCMC and Khanh Hoa Province, and vice versa.

Previously, along the more than 400-kilometer expressway stretch from HCMC to Khanh Hoa, there were virtually no operational fuel stations or charging facilities, posing significant challenges for drivers—particularly private car owners and electric vehicle users—undertaking long-distance journeys.

z7524241878401-f8dfc00a38532e0808c65589b1f2b6e6-4521-9631.jpg.jpg
Drivers refuel their vehicles.

In fact, a fuel outlet had once operated on the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway but was suspended for an extended period due to contractual disputes, further intensifying refueling pressure on vehicles using the route.

z7524241823736-2ac64c9185aaadf2470c4cbb96fe849d-5219-2416.jpg.jpg
The addition of a fuel station and EV charging facilities at the Km205+092 rest area has addressed the urgent needs of residents.

The addition of a fuel station and EV charging infrastructure at the Km205+092 rest stop is expected to meet urgent public demand, enhance service quality, and bolster traffic safety along the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway—especially as vehicle volumes are forecast to surge during the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday.

z7524241840473-123ac3b3fbb37b63ec0120406e1f1293-1911-5615.jpg.jpg
The fuel and EV charging stations on the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway promptly serve public demand.
By Tien Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway EV charging stations fuel stations

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn