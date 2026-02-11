Fuel, EV charging stations open on Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway

Mr. Nguyen Khac Viet, Executive Director of the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway Project, announced on February 11 that the rest area at Km205+092 (through Ham Thuan Bac Commune, Lam Dong Province) has officially commenced operations of a fuel retail station and electric vehicle charging facilities. The facilities are invested in and operated by TTC Chau Thanh Trading and Services JSC.
According to Mr. Nguyen Khac Viet, the fuel station and charging points began operating on the morning of February 11, helping to ease refueling demand for motorists traveling along the expressway corridor connecting HCMC and Khanh Hoa Province, and vice versa.
Previously, along the more than 400-kilometer expressway stretch from HCMC to Khanh Hoa, there were virtually no operational fuel stations or charging facilities, posing significant challenges for drivers—particularly private car owners and electric vehicle users—undertaking long-distance journeys.
In fact, a fuel outlet had once operated on the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway but was suspended for an extended period due to contractual disputes, further intensifying refueling pressure on vehicles using the route.
The addition of a fuel station and EV charging infrastructure at the Km205+092 rest stop is expected to meet urgent public demand, enhance service quality, and bolster traffic safety along the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway—especially as vehicle volumes are forecast to surge during the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday.