Vung Tau-Con Dao high-speed boat service reopens

The Thang Long high-speed boat service connecting Vung Tau and Con Dao Special Zone in Ho Chi Minh City will resume operation, starting on February 26, after a pause in operations.

The vessel, operated by Phu Quoc Express Joint Stock Company, will depart Vung Tau at 7:30 a.m. on its first day back in service, with a return departure from Con Dao Island at 1 p.m. on the same day.

From February 27 to March 15, the Thang Long high-speed boat is scheduled to operate with three trips per week. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, the vessel will depart from Vung Tau bound for Con Dao, with each journey taking approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes. In the return direction, the ferry will leave Con Dao at around 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

According to Phu Quoc Express Joint Stock Company, the high-speed ferry service to Con Dao was suspended from early September 2025 after a period of inactivity. With the resumption of operations in 2026, the company has kept ticket prices unchanged to facilitate travel for passengers.

Looking ahead, the operator said it will monitor weather conditions and actual passenger demand to consider increasing the frequency of sailings, with the aim of better serving travel, sightseeing, and tourism needs between the mainland and Con Dao.

