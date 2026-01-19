Travel

Phu Quoc Airport marks new milestone with 47 international flights

Leaders of Phu Quoc International Airport, An Giang Province announced on the afternoon of January 19 that the airport welcomed 47 international flights on January 17, thereby setting a new record.

Previously, on January 3, the airport had also set a record with 46 international flights in a single day. This high frequency has been maintained continuously and steadily throughout January, indicating a strong growth trend.

Statistics from Phu Quoc International Airport showed that from January 1 to January 18, the airport received 734 international flights.

International tourists arrive at Phu Quoc International Airport, An Giang Province.

In the same period of 2025, the airport recorded 521 international flights, with a peak of 33 flights per day, indicating a growth of over 40 percent in international arrivals to Phu Quoc.

In January 2026, Phu Quoc International Airport received international flights from diverse key markets such as the Republic of Korea, China, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and countries across Central Asia.

By Nam Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong

