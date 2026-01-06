Phu Quoc Night Market suspends operations as lease contract ends

The Chairman of the Phu Quoc Special Zone People's Committee, An Giang Province said that local authorities are directing relevant departments and agencies to liquidate the land lease contract for Phu Quoc Night Market.

The chairman has instructed the Department of Economy, Infrastructure and Urban Affairs to coordinate with Ngoi Sao Bien (Sea Star) Tourism Joint Stock Company to conduct surveys and collect feedback from traders, as well as strengthening communication and guidance for individual business households in the area to ensure compliance with the law, including avoiding encroachment on roadways, sidewalks and public spaces.

A view of Phu Quoc night market

Earlier, on December 23, 2025, the Department of Economy, Infrastructure and Urban Affairs notified the company to settle outstanding payments for the third and fourth quarters of 2025, and requested the company to return the entire leased land area in its original condition upon the contract’s expiration on December 31, 2025. In September 2015, Ngoi Sao Bien Tourism Joint Stock Company signed a 10-year land lease to operate the pedestrian street and night market. In September 2015, the Phu Quoc District Department of Economy, now the Department of Economy, Infrastructure and Urban Affairs of Phu Quoc Special Zone, signed a 10-year lease contract with Ngoi Sao Bien Tourism Joint Stock Company for the operation of Bach Dang Pedestrian Street and Phu Quoc Night Market, which expired on December 31, 2025.

According to Mr. Nguyen Duy Chinh, General Director of Ngoi Sao Bien Tourism Joint Stock Company, the company agreed to liquidate the land lease contract in accordance with regulations.

Following the notification from the Department of Economy, Infrastructure and Urban Affairs, the company informed traders to complete rental payments through December 31, 2025, and to remove goods, equipment and other items from their stalls.

By Nam Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong