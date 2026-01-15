Phu Quoc accelerates urban renovation ahead of APEC 2027

Phu Quoc Special Administrative Zone is stepping up efforts to accelerate urban renovation and underground technical infrastructure development.

On the morning of January 15, Mr. Tran Minh Khoa, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc Special Administrative Zone, An Giang Province said that this is a key task to create a modern, synchronized urban landscape that meets development requirements and serves major diplomatic events, including APEC 2027, which will be hosted in Phu Quoc.

The urban renovation project of Phu Quoc Special Administrative Zone has an estimated total investment of approximately VND300 billion (US$11.4 million)

Regarding project implementation progress, a group of projects focusing on upgrading urban transport systems, synchronizing sidewalks, planting greenery and improving public lighting is being actively carried out.

These projects are funded by the special zone’s budget and are currently under construction, with completion expected in 2026.

Meanwhile, projects involving parks, squares and urban green spaces are being implemented on schedule in accordance with contracts. These efforts help preserve a green, clean, and beautiful landscape while enhancing the quality of public spaces for residents and tourists.

The urban renovation project of Phu Quoc Special Administrative Zone has an estimated total investment of about VND300 billion (US$11.4 million). The investment policy is expected to be approved in January 2026, with investment preparation procedures to be completed in February 2026, followed by bidding and contractor selection in the third quarter of 2026. In addition, Phu Quoc Special Administrative Zone continues to survey, calculate and adjust other plans to support tourism development and preparations for APEC 2027.

By Nam Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong