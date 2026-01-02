International visitors flock to HCMC, Ha Long, Phu Quoc for New Year

Vietnam’s tourism sector kicked off 2026 with a surge in domestic and international visitors, marked by special welcoming ceremonies at airports and ports and fully booked resorts across major destinations.

Tourists having fun at the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden (HCMC) on the first day of 2026 (Photo: SGGP)

On January 1, numerous airports nationwide organized programs to welcome the first passengers of 2026, including Dien Bien, Vinh (Nghe An Province), Phu Bai (Hue City), Chu Lai, Da Nang, Phu Cat (Gia Lai Province), Tan Son Nhat, and Con Dao (HCMC).

At Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the HCMC Department of Tourism organized a ceremony to welcome the first tourist delegation to HCMC in 2026. This event kicked off a series of activities promoting HCMC as a safe, friendly, and vibrant destination this year. The two “first-footing” international flights for the city were Vietnam Airlines flight VN30 from Germany, landing at 6:35 a.m., and Qatar Airways flight QR974 from Qatar, landing at 7:15 a.m.

The reception space was decorated with a traditional Tet theme, featuring miniatures of Ben Thanh Market, yellow apricot blossoms, chrysanthemums, and the slogan “I Love Vibrant HCMC.” Tourists experienced Tet tea, candied fruits, calligraphy, and ‘to he’ (edible toy figurine), bringing a warm atmosphere immediately upon arrival.

On the same day, Vasco flight 0V8057 from Tan Son Nhat landed at Con Dao Airport, bringing 72 domestic and international tourists to visit and relax in Con Dao Special Zone (HCMC) on the first day of 2026.

Early in the morning of January 1, flight W207 from Incheon (the Republic of Korea) landed at Phu Quoc Airport, bringing the first international guests from this country to Phu Quoc Island (An Giang Province). The delegation received gift vouchers for entertainment services at Sunset Town worth up to VND1 million (US$38) per guest.

Also on the morning of January 1, at Lien Khuong Airport, the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee welcomed the first 250 tourists arriving on flight VN6172 from HCMC to Da Lat.

At Dien Bien Airport, Vietnam Airlines domestic flight VN1804 from Noi Bai International Airport landed at 3:15 p.m., carrying about 200 passengers, marking the first flight bringing tourists to the historic land of Dien Bien Phu in the new year.

In the Central region, Vietnam Airlines coordinated with local authorities to welcome guests with New Year programs in Da Nang City, Hue City, and Gia Lai Province.

In Hanoi, historical and cultural monuments opened early to welcome domestic and international visitors. The Thang Long Imperial Citadel became a magnet for families and foreign guests. The newly launched “Thang Long Capital” show using 3D mapping and the newly opened Digital Experience Space created a highlight, offering a vivid, modern approach to heritage.

At the same time, Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature) recorded large crowds from early morning. On this occasion, the site launched the “Vietnamese Sounds” program, enriching night tourism products and cultural experiences.

On the same day, Ha Long International Passenger Port (Quang Ninh Province) welcomed the first cruise ship delegation of the new year. The Maltese-flagged Celebrity Solstice brought over 3,000 international tourists, opening the 2026 cruise tourism season. Provincial leaders personally welcomed, presented flowers, and extended New Year greetings to the visitors.

In Lang Son Province, a group of 40 international tourists participated in a journey exploring typical destinations such as Dong Dang Temple, Dong Dang Station, Tam Thanh Cave, Cua Nam Church, and the Hoang Van Thu Monument. This series of activities inaugurated the province’s tourism promotion program for 2026.

Ha Long International Passenger Port (Quang Ninh Province) welcomes the first cruise ship delegation of the new year (Photo: SGGP)

During the New Year holiday 2026, a joyful atmosphere spread across all regions.

HCMC experienced a tourism surge, with visitors flocking to landmarks like Cu Chi Tunnels, the Reunification Palace, Notre Dame Cathedral, and the City Post Office. Suoi Tien Theme Park drew crowds with its “Living Vietnamese Style” program and iPhone 17 prizes, while families packed the Saigon Zoo for animal exhibits and outdoor entertainment.

In Mang Den Commune of Quang Ngai Province, the four-day Culture and Tourism Week drew massive crowds to cherry blossom hotspots like Central Square and Dam Bri Lake. To accommodate the influx, local authorities mobilized additional lodging in suburban community tourism villages, raising the total capacity to 1,800 rooms, all of which were fully booked. On the holiday’s first day alone, Mang Den welcomed approximately 8,000 visitors.

Simultaneously, in the Da Lat area, blooming cherry apricot blossoms attracted tourists seeking a scenic holiday. In Mui Ne, visitor numbers surged, particularly among international guests from Western and Eastern Europe. A representative from Little Mui Ne Cottages confirmed their 60 rooms were sold out. Across the area, 3- to 5-star resorts reported occupancy rates ranging from 80-100 percent, with demand peaking between January 1 and 3.

In Khanh Hoa Province, besides cultural tourism, island tours continued to be a top choice. Head Tran Van Phu of the Tourist Wharf Management Unit (Nha Trang Bay Management Board) said that during the holiday, the Nha Trang tourist wharf served over 3,500 visitors daily. According to Cam Ranh International Airport, passenger throughput during the 2026 New Year holiday reached over 95,000, an increase of about 15 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam