Health

Over 100 doctors, medical staff from HCMC's hospitals ready to support Dak Lak

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City Health Department on November 24 announced that 107 doctors and medical staff from various general and specialized hospitals across the city were sent to support the healthcare sector in Dak Lak Province.

The doctors and medical staff from the People Hospital 115, Nhan Dan Gia Dinh Hospital, An Binh Hospital, Thu Duc Regional General Hospital and Binh Duong General Hospital, divided into five task forces, have been assigned to support the Dak Lak Province’s communes of Hoa Xuan, Hoa Thinh, Dong Xuan, Dong Hoa and Tuy An Dong.

It is expected that they will arrive in Dak Lak Province tomorrow, November 25.

Each head of the task force is responsible for emergency and intensive care, internal medicine, surgery and orthopedic trauma.

587411239-1500932324778989-7786749344700329543-n-5914-1966.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City doctors are transporting patients and providing medical treatment.
img202511326165507874-2211202517-5975-6478.png

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has reinforced each task force with personnel from Tu Du Hospital, Hung Vuong Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1, Children’s Hospital 2, Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital, Dermatology Hospital and Tropical Disease Hospital, along with nurses and pharmacists.

Their tasks include direct medical examinations and treatment, free distribution of medicines, and guidance on self-care for residents in flood-affected areas, with a focus on children, the elderly, and pregnant women, who are among the most vulnerable groups after a natural disaster.

588501722-861587779707462-4098083323601241380-n-6397-2451.jpg
Doctors and medical staff from Cho Ray Hospital are ready to support Khanh Hoa Province.

On the same day, six doctors from Cho Ray Hospital departed to join rescue and relief efforts, assisting residents in Khanh Hoa Province to recover from damage caused by storms and floods.

Tomorrow, November 25, Cho Ray Hospital plans to deliver 500 family medicine kits to the province to support people affected by the storms and floods.

Related News
By Thanh Son, Cao Son- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Health Department doctors and medical staff Dak Lak Province emergency and intensive care t medical examinations and treatment free distribution of medicines guidance on self-care for residents

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn