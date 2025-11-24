Over 100 doctors, medical staff from HCMC's hospitals ready to support Dak Lak

The Ho Chi Minh City Health Department on November 24 announced that 107 doctors and medical staff from various general and specialized hospitals across the city were sent to support the healthcare sector in Dak Lak Province.

The doctors and medical staff from the People Hospital 115, Nhan Dan Gia Dinh Hospital, An Binh Hospital, Thu Duc Regional General Hospital and Binh Duong General Hospital, divided into five task forces, have been assigned to support the Dak Lak Province’s communes of Hoa Xuan, Hoa Thinh, Dong Xuan, Dong Hoa and Tuy An Dong.

It is expected that they will arrive in Dak Lak Province tomorrow, November 25.

Each head of the task force is responsible for emergency and intensive care, internal medicine, surgery and orthopedic trauma.

Ho Chi Minh City doctors are transporting patients and providing medical treatment.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has reinforced each task force with personnel from Tu Du Hospital, Hung Vuong Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1, Children’s Hospital 2, Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital, Dermatology Hospital and Tropical Disease Hospital, along with nurses and pharmacists.

Their tasks include direct medical examinations and treatment, free distribution of medicines, and guidance on self-care for residents in flood-affected areas, with a focus on children, the elderly, and pregnant women, who are among the most vulnerable groups after a natural disaster.

Doctors and medical staff from Cho Ray Hospital are ready to support Khanh Hoa Province.

On the same day, six doctors from Cho Ray Hospital departed to join rescue and relief efforts, assisting residents in Khanh Hoa Province to recover from damage caused by storms and floods.

Tomorrow, November 25, Cho Ray Hospital plans to deliver 500 family medicine kits to the province to support people affected by the storms and floods.

By Thanh Son, Cao Son- Translated by Huyen Huong