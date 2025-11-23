Khanh Hoa extends its gratitude to HCMC for post-flood support

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang (2nd, R) presents relief funds to Khanh Hoa Province. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 22, the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Fatherland Front Committee of Khanh Hoa Province issued a letter expressing their gratitude to the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City for their support in helping the province recover from the recent flooding.

According to leaders of Khanh Hoa Province, prolonged heavy rains in recent weeks triggered widespread and severe flooding across the province, causing significant loss of life and property, extensive damage to essential infrastructure, and serious disruption to residents’ daily lives.

In response to these urgent and challenging conditions, and following the directives of the Party and State as well as the conclusions issued by the Politburo, the provincial Party Committee, authorities at all levels, relevant agencies, local administrations, and the people of Khanh Hoa united in mobilizing all available forces, resources, and equipment. A comprehensive and urgent set of measures was implemented to respond to the disaster, provide relief, and overcome the aftermath of the severe flooding.

At the same time, Khanh Hoa Province received timely attention, solidarity, and support from central authorities, agencies, organizations, units, and localities across the nation. Notably, the Politburo assigned Ho Chi Minh City to provide direct assistance and support to the province.

The Provincial Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Fatherland Front Committee of Khanh Hoa said they were deeply grateful to receive a financial contribution of VND50 billion (US$1.9 million), along with essential equipment, vehicles, and medical personnel from Ho Chi Minh City to aid the province’s post-flood recovery efforts.

Khanh Hoa Province affirmed that the financial support will be used for the right purposes, in accordance with regulations, and in a practical, effective, transparent, and accountable manner. Priority will be given to disaster recovery efforts and assistance for residents affected by the floods.

The province also expressed its sincere appreciation for the valuable attention and support extended by the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City, as well as by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh