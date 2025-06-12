Weather

Over 100 tourists stranded on Ly Son Island due to storm

Passenger transport services from and to Ly Son Island have been temporarily suspended, leaving more than 100 tourists stranded on the island in Quang Ngai Province, because of the rough sea.

Chairwoman of the Ly Son District People’s Committee Pham Thi Huong reported that these tourists had arrived on Ly Son Island several days earlier.

Rough sea in the area of Ly Son Island

Upon receiving news that the circulation of typhoon Wutip would cause wind gusts, heavy rains, thunderstorms, huge waves and rough sea in the waters off Quang Ngai Province, the Ly Son authorities have regularly updated the development of weather conditions and ferry schedules to tourists so they could plan their departure.

However, many tourists still wanted to stay on the island so they were stranded.

The local authorities have plans to ensure the safety of the tourists. Besides, hotels on the island are also providing adequate accommodations and living conditions for the visitors.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong

