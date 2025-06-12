Numerous flights canceled, delayed because of typhoon Wutip

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines canceled its flights on June 11 and June 12 for safety amid storm Wutip-triggered downpours.

Specifically, on the evening of June 11 and early morning of June 12, Vietnam Airlines had to cancel 14 flights between Hanoi and Da Nang as typhoon Wutip has affected Central Vietnam.

In addition, two flights of the national flag carrier, VN7167 and VN7165, from Hanoi to Da Nang, had to land at the alternate airport of Cam Ranh and be diverted back to Noi Bai Airport because of unsafe landing conditions at the destination airport.

At the same time, seven flights to Da Nang were on waiting status for landing, resulting in delays for 32 other flights, ranging from 20 minutes to one hour and five minutes.

Typhoon Wutip has also disrupted the operations of multiple flights to and from Phu Bai Airport in Hue City, putting them in holding patterns or depart late.

To respond promptly and ensure the safety of passengers and crew, Vietnam Airlines proactively adjusted its flight operations plan. On the afternoon of June 12, the airline plans to increase flight frequency and deploy wide-body aircraft on the Hanoi – Da Nang route to serve affected passengers.

Vietnam Airlines stated that flight schedules may continue to be adjusted depending on the developments of the storm.

The airline often updates information through media channels and sends text messages to passengers.

The airline recommended that passengers keep their seatbelts fastened throughout the flight, especially in complicated weather conditions.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong