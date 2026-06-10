Southern Vietnam sees rising thunderstorm activity as heat subsides

HCMC and the Southern region are entering a more pronounced rainy season phase, with rainfall expected to become more frequent in the coming days, while the period of widespread heat has come to an end.

A storm in HCMC on June 9

According to meteorological authorities, over the week beginning June 10, HCMC and other Southern provinces and cities will continue to experience weather patterns typical of the rainy season, characterized by sunshine or intermittent sunshine during the day and thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon and evening.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) reported that maximum temperatures in HCMC today and over the next several days will generally range from 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. Isolated pockets of hot weather may occur in some parts of the Southern region around midday and early afternoon. However, widespread heatwaves are no longer expected. Minimum temperatures will fluctuate between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Forecast models and data from the NCHMF indicate that rainfall across Southern Vietnam is likely to increase during the afternoons, with precipitation becoming more concentrated in the late afternoon and evening. Some areas may experience moderate and heavy rain accompanied by strong thunderstorms. Rainfall is expected to occur more frequently in the days ahead.

In HCMC, weather conditions are forecast to remain relatively stable. Daytime skies will be partly cloudy with sunny intervals, while maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 31-32 degrees Celsius. From late afternoon into the evening, thunderstorms are likely to affect many parts of the city.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant for thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and strong gusty winds accompanying afternoon and evening downpours.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan