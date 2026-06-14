South, Ho Chi Minh City to see increased thunderstorms in coming days

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to become more frequent across Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern localities from June 14 as the southwest monsoon strengthens.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, a period of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to affect the mountainous and midland areas of the Northern region from the evening of June 14 through June 16. The rainfall is expected to bring relief from the prolonged hot weather in the region.

Meanwhile, hot conditions are forecast to persist for several more days in the Central provinces stretching from Quang Tri to Da Nang, as well as in the eastern parts of the area extending from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak.

In response to the anticipated heavy rainfall in the Northern region, the National Steering Committee for Civil Defense has issued a directive to the People’s Committees of 17 northern provinces and cities, along with Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces. Local authorities have been urged to proactively prepare for the risk of flash floods, landslides and other weather-related hazards.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Quoc Anh

In Ho Chi Minh City and the southern region, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to return from the afternoon of June 14 due to the strengthening southwest monsoon. Forecasters say that this weather pattern is likely to recur during the afternoons and evenings over the coming days, raising the possibility of localized flooding and traffic disruptions in urban areas.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong