Southern region continues to see monsoon-driven thunderstorms

A tropical depression over the northern East Sea is moving northeastward and is not expected to directly affect mainland Vietnam, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said on June 4.

A rainstorm in HCMC

At 1 a.m., the center of the system was located at approximately 17.3 degrees north latitude and 115.4 degrees east longitude, about 320 kilometers east-northeast of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago. Maximum sustained winds near its center reached Level 6, equivalent to 39-49 kilometers per hour, with gusts up to Level 8. The depression is currently tracking northeast at around 15 kilometers per hour.

The system is forecast to continue moving northeast on June 5, reaching waters off the northeastern part of the northern East Sea before weakening into a low-pressure area over the southeastern waters off Taiwan (China) on June 6.

Under its influence, eastern and northeastern waters of the northern East Sea are experiencing strong winds of up to Level 6, gusts of Level 8, and waves ranging from 2 to 4 meters, creating rough sea conditions.

Although the tropical depression is not expected to make landfall in Vietnam, meteorologists noted that it could indirectly affect regional atmospheric circulation. Tropical systems forming over the East Sea often create convergence zones that draw in surrounding airflows, potentially strengthening the Southwest monsoon over southern Vietnam and the Central Highlands and increasing the risk of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Showers were recorded across the Northern mountainous region, the South, and Lam Dong Province on the morning of June 4. Rainfall exceeded 50 millimeters in several locations, including 60.4 millimeters in Kim Bon of Son La Province, 105.2 millimeters in U Minh of Ca Mau Province, and 53.2 millimeters in Bac Ruong of Lam Dong Province.

The weather agency forecast widespread rain, moderate to heavy showers, and thunderstorms across Northern Vietnam on the evening and night of June 4, with average rainfall of 20-40 millimeters and isolated areas receiving more than 100 millimeters. The Central Highlands and Southern Vietnam are also expected to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall generally ranging from 10-30 millimeters and localized totals exceeding 50 millimeters.

Northern Vietnam is forecast to experience a combination of daytime heat and evening downpours, while Southern Vietnam will maintain its typical early rainy-season pattern of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan