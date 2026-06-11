Afternoon rainfall increases in frequency, intensity across Southern region

Residents in Ho Chi Minh City are advised to remain vigilant against risks of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds during afternoon and evening rainfall events.

In Hanoi and the Northern region, daytime conditions will be relatively cool, with maximum temperatures commonly ranging from 29 to 32 degrees Celsius. (Photo: SGGP)

Data from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, together with predictive models from the United States, the European Union, and Japan, indicate that both the frequency and intensity of rainfall in the Southern region are tending to increase during the afternoon hours, with a greater concentration in the late afternoon and early evening in the coming days.

Some areas may experience moderate to heavy rain accompanied by strong thunderstorms. Residents in Ho Chi Minh City are advised to remain vigilant against risks of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds during afternoon and evening rainfall events.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also forecasts that on June 11, the first day of the national high school graduation examination, weather conditions across the country will be generally characterized by sunny but non-hot daytime conditions. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius, with no intense heat. Thunderstorms are likely to occur mainly later in the afternoon, in the evening, and at night. In Hanoi and the Northern region, daytime conditions will be relatively cool, with maximum temperatures commonly ranging from 29 to 32 degrees Celsius.

From Thanh Hoa to Hue, scattered showers are expected, bringing relatively cool conditions, with temperatures ranging from 29 to 32 degrees Celsius. From Da Nang to Lam Dong, the highest temperatures are forecast to reach 31 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region will continue to experience typical rainy-season weather patterns. The morning and midday periods will remain sunny, with peak temperatures ranging from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius. From late afternoon to evening, thunderclouds are expected to develop, bringing showers. Nighttime temperatures are forecast to range between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius.

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By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh