Southern region to continue experiencing rain on June 3

The Southern region and Lam Dong Province are expected to continue experiencing widespread showers and thunderstorms on June 3, with some areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, rainfall is forecast to gradually decrease from June 4 onward.

Between 7 p.m. on June 2 and 3 a.m. on June 3, several monitoring stations reported significant rainfall totals, including 155 mm in Thanh Hoa Commune, Tay Ninh Province; 132 mm in Dong Phu, Dong Nai City; 98 mm in Kien Duc, Lam Dong Province; and 85.2 mm in Phu Quoc Special Administrative Zone, An Giang Province.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

Meteorologists forecast that the Southern region and Lam Dong Province will continue to receive rainfall ranging from 20 mm to 50 mm during the day and night of June 3, with isolated areas likely to receive more than 100 mm. Rainfall is expected to be concentrated in the afternoon and evening, and some locations may experience more than 80 mm of rain within a three-hour period.

Meanwhile, scattered showers and thunderstorms are also forecast for parts of the Central Highlands, eastern Gia Lai Province, Dak Lak Province and Khanh Hoa Province during the afternoon and evening of June 3. Rainfall in these areas is expected to range from 10 mm to 30 mm, with localized totals exceeding 70 mm.

According to Mr. Nguyen Huu Thanh, Deputy Head of the Weather Forecast Department at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, heavy rainfall in the Southern region and Lam Dong Province is expected to gradually ease beginning June 4.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Huyen Huong