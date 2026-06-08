Mekong Delta faces escalating coastal and riverbank erosion amid rainy season

With the onset of the rainy and storm season, the Mekong Delta is grappling with severe erosion, putting coastal protective forests, critical infrastructure, and residential areas at acute risk.

The Ca Mau Department of Agriculture and Environment reported on June 8 that a recent field survey of the Eastern coast revealed a precarious situation.

Erosion is now affecting approximately 56 km of coastline including Ap Hap in Ca Mau Province

Erosion is now affecting approximately 56 km of coastline, with particularly critical segments identified between Bo De – Ho Gui, Kien Vang – Ong Ta, and Ap Hap – Gia Cao.

Officials warned that the protective forest belts in these areas are rapidly thinning. At the current rate of degradation, the province risks losing between 250 and 300 hectares of land and protective forest annually. Consequently, the Department has petitioned the Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee to declare a state of emergency to expedite disaster response and mitigation efforts.

In Vinh Long Province, the local Irrigation Sub-Department reported 38 instances of riverbank and coastal erosion and subsidence since the beginning of 2026. These events span over 4 km, directly impacting 67 households and resulting in estimated damages of nearly VND7 billion (US$265,705).

Landslide in Ca Mau Province is more critical

Significant erosion has been documented at the Thanh Hai coastal area, which has seen a 2.7 km stretch compromised. Additional high-risk zones include the communes of Chau Hoa, Ham Giang, Hoa Binh, Long Ho, Luc Si Thanh, and Tan Phu.

Authorities attribute the accelerated erosion to a combination of complex water currents, tidal surges, wave action, and weak geological foundations.

In response, the Department of Agriculture and Environment in Vinh Long Province is coordinating with local authorities to conduct regular inspections of dikes and sea embankments. Monitoring teams have been deployed to track erosion patterns and prioritize the reinforcement of vulnerable segments in accordance with provincial safety protocols.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan