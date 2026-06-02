Heatwave intensifies across Northern, Central Vietnam

A widespread heatwave continued to grip large parts of Northern and Central Vietnam on June 2, with temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in several locations.

Motorists seek shade while waiting at a traffic light at the intersection of Duong Dinh Nghe Street and Ring Road 3 in Hanoi amid intense heat.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, temperatures recorded at 1 p.m. across Northern Vietnam generally ranged from 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, with some areas surpassing 36 degrees Celsius. Among the hottest locations were Yen Chau in Son La Province at 36.6 degrees Celsius, Mai Chau in Phu Tho Province at 36.5 degrees Celsius, and Bac Me in Tuyen Quang Province at 36.5 degrees Celsius.

More intense heat was reported in the region stretching from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, as well as eastern Quang Ngai Province, where temperatures commonly reached 35–37 degrees Celsius and exceeded 37 degrees Celsius in some areas. Notable highs included 37.4 degrees Celsius in Hoi Xuan (Thanh Hoa), 37.3 degrees Celsius in Tuong Duong (Nghe An), and 37.3 degrees Celsius in Huong Khe (Ha Tinh).

The weather agency said the heatwave is expected to persist in the coming days, although conditions will vary by region.

Northern Vietnam is forecast to experience widespread hot weather, with maximum temperatures of 35–37 degrees Celsius and above 37 degrees Celsius in some places on June 3. Peak heat is expected between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

While the heatwave in Northern Vietnam is expected to narrow on June 4, mainly affecting the northern midlands and Red River Delta, widespread hot conditions are forecast to return across the region the following day.

Meanwhile, provinces stretching from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, along with eastern Quang Ngai, are forecast to endure severe heat on June 3 and 4, with temperatures ranging from 36 to 38 degrees Celsius and topping 39 degrees Celsius in some areas. Peak heat is expected between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., with relative humidity dropping to 45–50 percent.

From June 5, the heatwave is forecast to expand into eastern Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces. Meteorologists warned that hot weather in these areas could persist for an extended period.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan