Heatwave in Northern region expected to end from June 9

The heatwave gripping the Northern region is forecast to subside from June 9 as a late-season cold air mass moves in, bringing widespread thunderstorms, heavy rain and cooler temperatures.

June 8 is forecast to be the final day of the widespread heatwave affecting the Northern region before a late-season cold air mass arrives, bringing heavy rain and cooler weather, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported.

During the day on June 8, the Red River Delta region continues to experience hot weather, with maximum temperatures ranging from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, and exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Meanwhile, localities stretching from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, as well as eastern areas from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak, are enduring severe heat, with temperatures commonly reaching 37-39 degrees Celsius and surpassing 40 degrees Celsius in isolated locations.

Hot weather is forecast to persist on June 8. Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau

Meteorologists said that a cold air mass originating from northern continental Asia is moving toward northern Vietnam. Beginning on the evening of June 8, the system is expected to affect the Northern and North-Central regions.

Weather experts warned that the interaction between the incoming cold air, high temperatures and elevated humidity levels could trigger a widespread spell of moderate to very heavy rainfall from the evening of June 8 through June 9. Rainfall totals are forecast to range from 30 mm to 80 mm, with some areas receiving more than 200 mm.

The heaviest rainfall is expected in Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Lao Cai, Son La and western Phu Tho Province, where precipitation could total between 60 mm and 120 mm, with localized areas exceeding 250 mm.

In Hanoi, moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely from the evening of June 8 through the early morning of June 9. Temperatures are expected to fall rapidly after the rain, bringing cooler conditions to the capital.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also warned of heightened risks of flash floods and landslides in mountainous northern provinces, particularly on steep slopes and along streams.

Weather conditions in Ho Chi Minh City and other Southern localities are expected to remain relatively stable over the next two days, with sunny conditions during the day and scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Similar localized thunderstorms are forecast across the Central Highlands.

According to meteorologists, the heatwave in the Northern region will largely subside from June 9 as the cold air mass expands and thunderstorms become more widespread. Despite its relatively weak intensity, the season's final cold-air surge is expected to significantly ease temperatures and generate widespread rainfall across the Northern region.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Huyen Huong