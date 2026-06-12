Northern, Central regions set for new heatwave from June 13

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from June 13 to June 14, lowland and midland areas in the North are forecast to experience hot weather, with some places facing severe heat.

Hanoi is forecast to see an increase in temperatures from June 13. Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau

Temperatures are expected to range between 35 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 37 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels will be relatively low, at 55–60 percent. Peak daytime temperatures are expected between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In the Central region, hot weather is expected to persist from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang City and across the eastern areas of Quang Ngai to Dak Lak, with peak temperatures commonly ranging from 35–37 degrees Celsius and in some places exceeding 38 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are forecast at 50–55 percent, while the hottest period of the day is likely to occur between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

On June 12, localized heat was already recorded in the Central region, with some areas exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists say that the heat in the midland and lowland areas of the North, as well as from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh, is expected to ease from June 15. However, hot conditions will likely persist in areas from Quang Tri to Da Nang City and eastern provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong