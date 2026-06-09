Coastal localities urged to prepare for low-pressure system in East Sea

The National Steering Committee for Civil Defense on June 9 called on 15 coastal provinces and cities to proactively respond to a low-pressure system that has formed in the East Sea.

At noon on June 9, the National Steering Committee for Civil Defense issued an official dispatch to the People’s Committees of 15 coastal provinces and cities, from Quang Ninh in the north to Lam Dong in the south, urging them to take proactive measures against a low-pressure system developing over the East Sea.

Satellite image captured at 11:30 a.m. on June 9 shows the low-pressure area over the East Sea. Source: Z.E.

The dispatch was sent to Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong.

The directive followed a report from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, which announced that a low-pressure area had appeared over the East Sea on June 9. The system was located between 21.5 and 22.5 degrees North latitude and 114.5 and 115.5 degrees East longitude.

Forecasters said that during the day and night of June 9, northeastern winds of force 5-6, with gusts reaching force 7-8, are expected in the northern Gulf of Tonkin. Meanwhile, the northern and central parts of the East Sea, including Hoang Sa Special Zone, are forecast to experience southwesterly winds of force 6, with gusts of force 7-8.

The National Steering Committee for Civil Defense requested local authorities to closely monitor developments of the low-pressure system and promptly inform vessel owners and captains operating at sea so they can take preventive measures, adjust production activities accordingly and ensure the safety of people and property.

Local authorities were instructed to maintain communication channels to ensure a swift response to any emergencies, while keeping rescue and relief personnel and equipment on standby.



They were also required to implement 24/7 duty operations and provide regular updates to the National Steering Committee for Civil Defense through the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong