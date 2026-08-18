Northern and North-Central regions face flood risk

The Northern and North-Central regions are forecast to experience widespread heavy rain from August 18 to 21, raising the risk of flooding.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned on August 17 that water levels on rivers in the Northern region and from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri could rise sharply from August 18 to August 21, by two to five meters.

Water levels on small rivers in the Northern region are forecast to reach warning levels 1-2. Meanwhile, water levels in the upper reaches of major rivers in the north, from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh, and on rivers in Quang Tri Province could reach or exceed warning level 1.

The forecast rise in river levels is attributed to a widespread spell of heavy rain expected across the Northern and North-Central regions from August 18 to August 21.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

The center also warned that a low-pressure trough, with its axis located around 20-23 degrees north latitude, is associated with a low-pressure area centered around 20.5-21.5 degrees north latitude and 114.5-115.5 degrees east longitude. The system is expected to bring strong winds and high waves on August 18 and August 19.

In the central East Sea and the northern part of the southern East Sea, including the northern waters of Truong Sa Special Zone and the waters from Gia Lai to Dong Thap, southwest winds are forecast to reach level 6, with gusts of levels 7-8 and rough seas. Vessels operating in these areas could face dangerous conditions.

In the Southern region, strong upper-level wind convergence combined with southwest monsoon activity is expected to trigger thunderstorms in many areas on August 18. The Southeastern region is forecast to receive heavier rainfall than the southwestern region, with rain mainly occurring in the afternoon and evening.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong