Weather

Thunderstorm clusters expand across country

SGGPO

The meteorological agency has warned that thunderstorms are developing in many parts of the country. People were advised to stay alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusts, particularly in the afternoon and evening of August 17.

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Thunderstorm cells over the Northern region on the afternoon of August 17 (Screenshot from the weather radar and satellite cloud monitoring system of the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology)

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, storm cells were actively forming on August 17 across northern and north-central provinces, including northern Tuyen Quang, Quang Ninh, Lang Son, and western Phu Tho and Thanh Hoa.

Forecasters warned of imminent rains in the northwestern region, Phu Tho Province, and southern Hanoi. From the night of August 17 through August 18, the Northern region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and localized torrential downpours.

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A thunderstorm cell forming and developing southwest of Hanoi on the afternoon of August 17 (Photo: X.H)

From Thanh Hoa to northern Quang Tri Province, thunderstorms are expected to intensify. From the night of August 17 through August 18, the area is forecast to experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with some areas seeing exceptionally heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms may bring tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts.

From August 19 to 21, the Northern region and areas from Thanh Hoa to northern Quang Tri Province are forecast to continue experiencing moderate to heavy rain, with exceptionally heavy rainfall possible in some areas.

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Weather radar imagery over the South Central Coast and the Southern region on the afternoon of August 17. (Source: Department of Meteorology and Hydrology)

Concurrently, weather radar from the Southern Hydro-Meteorological Station detected active thunderstorm developments in Lam Dong and Dong Nai provinces, alongside localized formations in An Giang. Strengthened upper-level wind convergence is expected to bring widespread afternoon and evening thundershowers across the South through August 18.

The severe weather follows a period of intense heat. On August 17, temperatures across the Northern midlands, plains, and Central regions hovered between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 37 degrees Celsius. While extreme heat will persist on August 18 from Quang Tri to Da Nang and eastern provinces including Quang Ngai, Dak Lak, and Khanh Hoa, forecasters expect the heatwave across the Central area to dissipate by August 19.

By Phuc Hau—Translated by Kim Khanh

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