Nghe An Province makes efforts to approach flood-isolated villages

Local authorities in collaboration with military forces, police and residents made their efforts to open temporary roads heading to five flood-isolated villages in Ky Son mountainous district, Nghe An Province.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Chieu Luu Commune, Ky Son District La Duc Thoai this morning informed that Tat Thoong, La Ngan, Xieng Thu, Luu Thang and Luu Hoa were five huge flood- isolated villages with more than 2,750 residents.

The serious landsides from the several-day torrential rains and the rising water levels in streams caused chaos in the commune.

The floodwater swallowed more than a 100-meter road through Luu Hoa Village and the landslide damaged more than 300 meters of ground in length.

In addition, 23 houses in the villages of Xieng Thu, Luu Thang, Luu Tien, Khe Tang, Khe Nan and Hong Tien collapsed. The flow of rock, soil, mud debris spilled on the houses.

Amid the situation, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ky Son District Tho Ba Re was at the landslide-hit places and mobilized specialized means and human forces to urgently open temporary roads heading to the isolated villages and help residents move their properties to safer places.

Right after exploiting the temporary roads, the People’s Committee of Chieu Luu Commune sent two working delegations to approach, grasp people’s lives, check and make initial statistics for the loss of plants and animals and so on.

There are some photos featuring efforts of local authorities and people in opening temporary roads heading to isolated villages and overcoming consequence of flashfloods, landslides and downpours

On October 3 morning, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent a dispatch to the steering committees of provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Khanh Hoa to request preparations and measures for storm Koinu.

In order to proactively deal with storm Koinu, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control requested coastal localities from Quang Ninh to Khanh Hoa to notify the path and development of the storm within the next 24-48 hours to owners of vessels and fishermen working offshore, thereby proactively moving out of dangerous zones.