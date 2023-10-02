Roads in Binh Duong turned into rivers owing to torrential rains, high tide

Downpours continued drenching Binh Duong Province for several hours on Monday's afternoon, leaving many streets flooded under water and seriously affecting traffic situation.

Many vehicles were stranded on flooded streets like Thich Quang Duc, Cach Mang Thang Tam, Ho Van Cong, Binh Duong Boulevard in Thu Dau Mot City, National Highway 13 through Thuan An City.

According to the Binh Duong Provincial Hydro-meteorological Station, the widespread downpour was caused by a tropical convergence zone in combination with the strong operation of southwest monsoon in addition to the ongoing tidal wave on the Saigon River.

At the moment, rainfall has reduced, water on some roads is receding slowly. Therefore, the functional forces must place warning signs and barriers in hazardous areas.