Roads in Binh Duong turned into rivers owing to torrential rains, high tide

Local people manage to escape from knee-deep floodwater
Many vehicles were stranded on flooded streets like Thich Quang Duc, Cach Mang Thang Tam, Ho Van Cong, Binh Duong Boulevard in Thu Dau Mot City, National Highway 13 through Thuan An City.
According to the Binh Duong Provincial Hydro-meteorological Station, the widespread downpour was caused by a tropical convergence zone in combination with the strong operation of southwest monsoon in addition to the ongoing tidal wave on the Saigon River.
Functional forces place warning signs in hazardous areas.
At the moment, rainfall has reduced, water on some roads is receding slowly. Therefore, the functional forces must place warning signs and barriers in hazardous areas.