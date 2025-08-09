Northern region experiencing heatwave while Southern region to embrace rain

Meteorologists predict that the heatwave in the North and Central regions could end from August 12 while the South is about to experience a prolonged period of rainfall, lasting all day.

Record-breaking heat wave sweeps the Northern region

Meteorological specialists indicated that on the morning of August 9, the Northern region experienced minimal cloud cover, with initial sunshine and maximum temperatures projected for noon today. Isolated thunderstorms could develop in certain locations this evening; however, no extensive rainfall is expected. The hot and humid weather will continue until the conclusion of tomorrow with the heatwave expected to gradually diminish beginning early next week.

In the Central Region this morning, there were a few clouds that quickly cleared, giving way to intense heat. This afternoon, thunderstorms will occur only in a few areas near the Lao border, while coastal areas will mostly remain dry. Next week, the southwest monsoon will strengthen, bringing moist clouds across the Truong Son Range, causing scattered showers and ending the heatwave.

This morning, the Central Highlands and Southern regions experienced dry conditions. Nevertheless, thunderstorms accompanied by sporadic, localized heavy rainfall are anticipated to develop in the afternoon.

Meteorological specialists predict that starting August 11, both the duration and intensity of rain and wind will escalate in the Southern region, with numerous areas likely to experience precipitation from morning until evening. The anticipated rainfall is expected to surpass current levels, as an intensification of the southwest monsoon is forecasted. The affected rainy region is projected to extend from the Mekong Delta to Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa.

Additionally, in the western sea, thunderstorms are expected to occur, accompanied by powerful winds.

Vietnamese meteorologists anticipate that the Southwest monsoon will strengthen starting August 11, leading to significant rainfall in the South. In contrast, the ASEAN Climate Center (ASMC) and the ASEAN Climate Outlook Forum (ASEANCOF) predict that the Southwest monsoon will remain at typical levels, although there will be an uptick in rainfall across the southern region of ASEAN, which includes Southern Vietnam during the second week of August.

Amid the severe weather conditions in the Southern region, meteorological experts in Vietnam advise the public, particularly those involved in aquaculture, agriculture, or those planning beach trips in the south, to closely monitor forecasts and proactively respond to this heavy rainfall.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan