Weather

Tropical depression forms in East Sea

SGGPO

Mr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said that a low-pressure zone over the northern part of the East Sea intensified into a tropical depression in the early morning of August 8.

img-1203-1709-2789.png
Position of the tropical depression on the morning of August 8

As updated, at 4:00 a.m. on August 8, the center of the tropical depression was located near latitude 19.1 degrees North latitude and 118.2 degrees East longitude over the northeastern waters of the East Sea.

Maximum sustained winds near the center were measured at level 6 (39–49 kilometers per hour), with gusts reaching level 8 (62-74 kilometers per hour).

The system is moving west-northwest at 10–15 kilometers per hour.

However, meteorologists forecast that the tropical depression will downgrade into a low-pressure area within the next 48 hours and is unlikely to affect Vietnam’s mainland significantly.

Meteorologists also forecast that this morning, the Northwest region will remain mostly cloudy, with scattered showers over Dien Bien and Lai Chau provinces.

In contrast, the cloud cover is forecast to decrease in the Northeastern region, accompanied by rising temperatures, while early sunshine is anticipated across Central and Southern Vietnam.

By this afternoon, hot and humid conditions will intensify across the North and Central regions, while the Central Highlands and Southern Vietnam are likely to experience scattered thunderstorms, similar to yesterday’s weather patterns.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

tropical depression National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting scattered showers

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn