Red sludge floods coastal road of Binh Thuan Province, causes traffic congestion

The flow of red sludge from the hill swamped the coastal road of Binh Thuan Province causing serious traffic congestion owing to overnight downpours.

On October 2 morning, Director of the Binh Thuan Provincial Department of Transport Nguyen Quoc Nam said that the department had collaborated with relevant units to mobilize workers, specialized means and machines to promptly handle the flow of red mud on the road.

The incident occurred on Lac Long Quan coastal road under the impact of a prolonged torrential rain in Tien Thanh Commune, Phan Thiet City, Binh Thuan Province from midnight of October 1 to the early morning of October 2.

Many vehicles were stranded in the flood of mud and water which even spilled into several houses.

The red mud flood collapsed a concrete bridge abutment in Tien Hai Village causing traffic interruption through the area.

Local authorities and functional forces have blocked the area and mobilized human forces and means to quickly overcome the incident.

Director of the Binh Thuan Provincial Department of Transport Nguyen Quoc Nam said that by October 2 morning, vehicles could not travel through the area.

The functional forces are urgently cleaning up the road and planning to build a temporary iron bridge to replace the collapsed bridge.

Annually, the locality suffers from red mud disasters, affecting traffic situations and people’s lives. However, the incident has been unresolved definitively.