Mekong Delta flooding higher than normal this year

Floodwater levels in the Mekong Delta are high and will continue to rise this month, especially in upstream areas, according to the hydraulic works management and construction department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

The delta, the country’s largest rice, fruit and seafood producer, has an annual flooding season when rains swell the Mekong River.

An Giang Province closes Tra Su Sluice to block flooding, helping downstream farmers complete harvest of their summer-autumn rice and begin sowing the autumn-winter crop on schedule.

Water levels in its main streams are forecast to reach 3.2 meters at the Tan Chau Station in the Tien River, three metres at Chau Doc Station in the Hau River by August end. These levels are higher than normal and significantly higher than last year, the department said.

In the delta’s middle areas, flood levels are normal or slightly above normal.

In coastal areas, though tidal peaks are low this year, water levels remain higher than long-term averages.

The department said that if the water level is three metres, all embankments for controlling flooding through the year are safe, but 43 embankments protecting 17,102ha of the summer–autumn rice crop in August could be affected.

If it rises to 3.2 meters, 88 embankments could be affected, putting 21,933ha of rice at risk.

Of the 88, An Giang Province has 42, Dong Thap Province 13, and Tay Ninh Province 33.

The department has urged upstream provinces to immediately inspect and reinforce weak embankments, and harvest the rice crop as soon as possible.

The upcoming autumn–winter crop should only be planted in areas with secure embankments, it said.

Coastal provinces like Ca Mau and An Giang need to drain water to prevent flooding in the event of heavy rains coinciding with tidal peaks, it said.

An Giang is closing the Tha La and Tra Su sluices to manage rising floodwaters in the Long Xuyen Quadrangle, one of the delta’s largest rice growing regions.

Vuong Huu Tieng, director of the An Giang Irrigation Work Exploitation and Management One Member Limited Company, said that when water levels in the upstream areas of the Tha La and Trà Sư sluices reach 1.5 meters, they must be closed according to protocol.

This is done to prevent downstream flooding and protect crops in An Giang Province and Can Tho City.

The sluices are expected to be reopened at the end of August once harvesting of the summer-autumn rice and sowing of the autumn-winter rice iscompleted.

VNA