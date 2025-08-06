Whirlwind suddenly hits flood-ravaged commune in Nghe An Province

On the afternoon of August 5, the Chairman of the My Ly Commune People’s Committee confirmed the viral video clip on depicts the whirlwind that briefly hit the area of Xang Tren hamlet on the afternoon of August 5.
As reported by the Chairman of the My Ly Commune People’s Committee, the whirlwind did not cause any casualties or significant property damage. A few tarp shelters were blown away.
The sudden whirlwind has made locals anxious and unsettled following the recent flood.
Currently, local authorities, My Ly Border Guard Station and on-site forces have conducted inspections and worked to stabilize the situation.