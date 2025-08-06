Weather

Whirlwind suddenly hits flood-ravaged commune in Nghe An Province

SGGPO

A sudden whirlwind struck My Ly Commune in Nghe An Province, where had already been severely affected by late July flooding.

On the afternoon of August 5, the Chairman of the My Ly Commune People’s Committee confirmed the viral video clip on depicts the whirlwind that briefly hit the area of Xang Tren hamlet on the afternoon of August 5.

b-3682-6137.jpg
Image of the whirlwind. Screenshot from video

As reported by the Chairman of the My Ly Commune People’s Committee, the whirlwind did not cause any casualties or significant property damage. A few tarp shelters were blown away.

The sudden whirlwind has made locals anxious and unsettled following the recent flood.

Currently, local authorities, My Ly Border Guard Station and on-site forces have conducted inspections and worked to stabilize the situation.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

sudden whirlwind Nghe An Province flood-ravaged commune

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn