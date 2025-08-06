Whirlwind suddenly hits flood-ravaged commune in Nghe An Province

A sudden whirlwind struck My Ly Commune in Nghe An Province, where had already been severely affected by late July flooding.

On the afternoon of August 5, the Chairman of the My Ly Commune People’s Committee confirmed the viral video clip on depicts the whirlwind that briefly hit the area of Xang Tren hamlet on the afternoon of August 5.

Image of the whirlwind. Screenshot from video

As reported by the Chairman of the My Ly Commune People’s Committee, the whirlwind did not cause any casualties or significant property damage. A few tarp shelters were blown away.

The sudden whirlwind has made locals anxious and unsettled following the recent flood.

Currently, local authorities, My Ly Border Guard Station and on-site forces have conducted inspections and worked to stabilize the situation.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong