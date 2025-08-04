Weather

One to two storms can operate over East Sea in August

SGGP

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting issued forecasts for August, indicating a potential for one to two storms or tropical depressions over the East Sea, which could directly affect mainland areas.

Additionally, heavy rains may occur in several waves, particularly in the Northern region and in localities from Thanh Hoa to Hue, starting from the middle of August.

The South-Central coastal region is forecast to receive a chance of 10 percent to 25 percent more rainfall than average, posing a risk of localized waterlogging in coastal urban areas of Khanh Hoa and Gia Lai provinces.

thuong-hai-5557-9811.jpg

Meanwhile, heatwaves are expected to persist during the first half of August in the Northern, North Central and the South Central Coast, with average temperatures ranging from 29 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius.

On the evening of August 3, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep signed an urgent dispatch to the People’s Committees of Northern provinces and cities, urging them to prepare for a widespread heavy rain event forecasted to occur from the night of August 4 to the morning of August 7.

The emergency notice was sent after meteorological agencies reported that the northern mountainous and midland regions could experience rainfall totaling 50–120 mm, with some areas possibly exceeding 250 mm. There is a high risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous provinces.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

