Twelve dead and missing due to flash floods, landslides in Dien Bien

Three people had been confirmed dead — two were buried by a landslide at their home in Tia Dinh Commune, and one was swept away by floodwaters in Xa Dung Commune.

Floodings are dividing many areas of Dien Bien Province. (Photo from Dien Bien Newspaper)

Prolonged heavy rains from July 31 to the morning of August 1 have caused devastating flash floods, landslides, and severe soil erosion in multiple areas of the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, resulting in significant loss of life and property.

According to the Dien Bien Provincial Military Command, as of the morning of August 1, three people had been confirmed dead — two were buried by a landslide at their home in Tia Dinh Commune, and one was swept away by floodwaters in Xa Dung Commune. Nine others remain missing, and two were injured after being caught in the floods.

In terms of property damage, 11 homes in Hang Pu Xi village (Xa Dung Commune) were swept away. Roads leading into the village have been blocked, leaving the entire area isolated.

In Suoi Lu village (Na Son Commune), floods have inundated six households, with water levels continuing to rise. Rescue forces have yet to access the area due to road blockages caused by flooding and landslides.

In Muong Luan 1 Village (Muong Luan Commune), torrential rains prompted the Song Ma 3 Hydropower Reservoir to release floodwater, submerging five homes. Pa Vat village (also in Mường Luân Commune) saw flooding in eight households. Authorities have been unable to reach the area, as floodwaters have risen dangerously high and blocked access routes.

In Huoi Co Village (Phinh Giang Commune), 60 households are submerged, the road to the village is impassable, and the community is completely cut off.

Flooding and landslides have also disrupted traffic on several major routes, including National Highway 12 (Muong Luan Commune), National Highway 6 (Tuan Giao Commune), and roads to Ta Leng and Muong Phang (Muong Phang Commune).

According to Road 226 Joint Stock Company, many landslides spots occurred on National Highway 12, specifically at Km119 + 500, Km263 + 800, Km232 + 940 and Km227 + 240.

Rocks and soil covered the entire road surface leaving traffic congestion.

On provincial Road 141 in Muong Phang Commune, landslides dragged trees across the road. Provincial Road 143 has many serious landslides at Km22 + 400, Km31 + 300 and Km23 + 360.

Machinery and workers were assigned to the scene to fix landslides.

According to the Dien Bien Provincial Hydro-Meteorological Station, data in the past 12 hours in the province has continuously experienced moderate to heavy rain, with some places experiencing very heavy rain.

It is forecasted that the province will continue to have scattered showers, with some places having moderate to heavy rain, with accumulated rainfall ranging from 20-30mm, some places over 70mm.

