Son La Hydropower Plant to release water through bottom sluice gate

Following instructions from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Son La Hydropower Plant in Son La Province will open one bottom sluice gate at 4 p.m. on August 11 to regulate the reservoir’s water level.

This morning, the upstream water level at the Son La reservoir reached 201.31 meters, while the downstream level was measured at 117.11 meters.

Inflow to the reservoir reached 3,835 cubic meters per second, with total discharge downstream measured at 2,724 cubic meters per second.

The discharge follows the inter-reservoir operation plan for the Red River basin, as approved and revised by the Prime Minister.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep signed an urgent dispatch ordering the opening of one bottom sluice gate and sending notifications to the People’s Committees of Son La, Phu Tho and other relevant localities.

Local authorities in affected regions have been instructed to swiftly inform residents, aquaculture enterprises, waterway operators, ferry services and riverside infrastructure managers to implement safety measures and protect lives and property.

They have also been urged to review ongoing construction projects, monitor sand and gravel mining activities, and prepare contingency plans for any unusual developments during the discharge process.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong