Heatwave to ease gradually, but persist until mid-September

The national meteorological agency forecasts that hot weather will persist until September 10, but with reduced intensity.

During this period, the forecast indicates potential development of one or two storms or tropical depressions in the East Sea, posing a risk to mainland areas.

According to the latest weather outlook from August 11 to September 10 released by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, rainfall across the country over the next month is generally expected to approximate the multi-year average.

The national average temperature during this period is expected to be close to the long-term average.

img-1241-6188-3014.jpeg
Illustrative photo: SGGP

Heatwaves will persist the Northern region, from Thanh Hoa to Hue, and along the south-central coast, although both intensity and frequency are expected to gradually reduce.

During the same period, these localities may experience several widespread heavy rain events. The Central Highlands and Southern regions are expected to see frequent afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also cautions that storms, tropical depressions and the southwest monsoon may bring strong winds and high waves, impacting maritime activities.

Heavy rainfall poses risks of flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas, as well as landslides in mountainous regions. Meanwhile, the heatwave could cause drought and water shortages in the South-Central coastal region.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

