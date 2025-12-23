Ministry introduces draft resolution on developing digital citizens

Representatives from the Department for Administrative Management of Social Order outlined key provisions of the draft Government Resolution on digital citizens, aiming to place citizens and businesses at the center of digital transformation.

The national application VNeID will be developed into a "super" application.

This afternoon, the Ministry of Public Security’s Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) provided updates on the draft Government Resolution on the development of digital citizens in Vietnam.

According to C06, the drafting process follows the Prime Minister’s directive stated in Notice No. 624/TB-VPCP dated November 16, assigning the Ministry of Public Security to lead the development and submission of the resolution. The goal is to place citizens and businesses at the center of digital transformation, thereby advancing the development of digital government, digital economy, and digital society.

C06 representatives emphasized that the guiding principle throughout the drafting process is full compliance with the Constitution and the law, ensuring the protection of human rights and citizens’ rights. The issuance of the resolution will not diminish or restrict any constitutionally guaranteed rights or lawful interests of citizens. On the contrary, it aims to strengthen the protection of citizens’ rights in the digital environment, addressing existing fragmentation and inconsistency across specialized legal frameworks.

According to the draft, a digital citizen is defined as an individual possessing a digital identity account and the digital capability to learn, work, and engage in social activities safely, responsibly, and lawfully in the digital space.

The VNeID application is expected to play a central role, serving as a foundational platform that integrates practical utilities for citizens such as e-wallets and payment gateways, social welfare disbursement, and free personal digital signatures for civil transactions. It will also serve as an official communication channel for citizens to provide feedback and engage in dialogue with government authorities.

To encourage active participation in the digital environment, the draft proposes a recognition mechanism tied to tangible incentives. Based on citizens’ engagement levels such as digital skill development, frequency of using online public services, and digital interactions, they may be eligible for preferential policies on taxes and fees, including 100 percent exemption from charges for essential administrative procedures and up to 10 percent reductions in certain taxes and registration fees.

C06 clarified that this recognition mechanism serves solely to encourage participation and will not be used for discrimination, administrative penalties, or any actions that limit citizens’ lawful rights or interests.

The Ministry of Public Security is currently collecting public feedback on the draft resolution until December 31. According to the draft, digital citizens are classified into three levels including active digital citizens (with a trust score of 350 points or higher), basic digital citizens (from 100 to 349 points), and those with fewer than 100 points are not ranked. The trust score is calculated based on the updating of personal data, the frequency of using digital services, and contributions to the digital community. Accordingly, citizens who complete their VNeID profile at 100 percent are awarded 100 points; providing feedback on draft legal documents earns 10 points per instance; interacting with National Assembly deputies earns 5 points per instance; completing online administrative procedures earns 7 points per instance; and submitting reflections or petitions that are successfully received and resolved earns 5 points per instance. Citizens with higher scores will enjoy greater incentives related to taxes, fees, public services, administrative procedures, and social welfare; thereby promoting active, responsible participation in Vietnam’s national digital transformation.

By Do Trung - Translated by Anh Quan