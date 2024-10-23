Nearly 15 million e-health books integrated into VNeID application

Police forces have already integrated electronic health (e-health) books of nearly 15 million citizens into VNeID application, reaching 18.46 percent.

The above-mentioned information was indicated by the Working Group for implementing the project on developing the application of population database, e-identification and e- authentication serving the National Digital Transformation from 2022 to 2025, with a vision toward 2030, as lauched by the government (Project 06), at a regular meeting in October 2024.

Police forces of Ha Nam Province are collecting DNA samples from relatives of unidentified martyrs.

According to the working group, the police forces for administrative management of social order have issued 260 identification certificates and collected 547 DNA samples from relatives of unidentified martyrs.

Nine localities comprising Hanoi, Thua Thien Hue, Bac Ninh, Ha Nam, Hai Phong, Nghe An, Khanh Hoa, Soc Trang and Thanh Hoa have implemented the issuance of criminal record certificates via the VNeID application from October 3 until now.

Currently, the Ministry of Health has established a working group to collaborate with Vietnam Social Security on supplying databases and granting accounts on VNeID.

Police forces have already integrated electronic health books of nearly 15 million citizens into the VNeID application, reaching 18.46 percent, added the ministry.

In addition, 14 localities have completed the digitization of household registration with over 111 million units of databases, comprising Soc Trang, Ha Tinh, Tay Ninh, Khanh Hoa, Tuyen Quang, Bac Giang, Hai Duong, Hau Giang, Phu Yen, Binh Thuan, Bac Lieu, Ha Nam, Ca Mau and Dak Nong.

Alongside, as for the banking sector, 40.7 million customer documents were collected and verified their biometrical information integrated into their chip-based ID cards. Meanwhile, 29 credit institutions and 13 payment intermediaries have used VNeID application to verify and authenticate customers’ information in transactions.

Regarding the field of land, numerous localities have completed the digitization of more than 46 million land plots in 461 out of 705 districts nationwide.

By Do Trung - Translated by Huyen Huong