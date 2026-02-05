Government temporarily suspends new food safety decree

The Government today issued Resolution No. 09/2026/NQ-CP, temporarily halting the implementation of Decree No. 46/2026/ND-CP and related regulations on food product registration until April 15, 2026.

The Government makes efforts to resolve food safety inspection bottlenecks at borders

Today, the issuance of Resolution No. 09/2026/NQ-CP aims to temporarily suspend the application period of Decree No. 46/2026/ND-CP. This Resolution takes effect from February 4, 2026.

Specifically, the Government decided to temporarily suspend the application of Decree No. 46/2026/ND-CP of the Government detailing the implementation of a number of articles and measures to organize and guide the implementation of the Law on Food Safety and Resolution No. 66.13/2026/NQ-CP dated January 27, 2026 of the Government on the announcement and registration of food products until April 15, 2026; these documents will resume effect from April 16, 2026.

During the aforementioned temporary suspension, Government Decree 15/2018/ND-CP dated February 2, 2018, detailing the implementation of several articles of the Law on Food Safety, and other regulations and guidelines for its implementation, remain in effect.

Before April 16, 2026, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Finance, relevant ministries and agencies, and people's committees in the country are responsible for preparing all necessary conditions for the implementation of Decree No. 46/2026/ND-CP and Resolution No. 66.13/2026/NQ-CP.

Previously, at the regular Government meeting in January 2026, on the afternoon of February 4, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested the urgent drafting and issuance of a Government Resolution to resolve current obstacles related to Decree No. 46/2026/ND-CP.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan