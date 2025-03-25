Biometric technology, VNeID application set to be implemented at airports soon

The Ministry of Construction has just released a roadmap for applying biometric technology and the VNeID digital identity platform at airports nationwide.

According to the ministry, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has coordinated with the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security, the Immigration Department under the ministry, Van Don International Airport and Vietnamese airlines to roll out the application of biometric technology and the VNeID platform at airports.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to start using biometric technology and the VNeID platform in April and complete it in June this year.

Passenger Terminal T3 will fully apply biometric technology right after it is operational.

As for Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi, the installation will begin in March and is expected to be completed by September 2025.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam is currently carrying out investment procedures, procuring equipment and developing solutions to apply biometric authentication technology at Phu Bai, Cat Bi, Dien Bien and Long Thanh airports.

Previously, at a working session of the Steering Committee on the development of science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested all airports and border gates to use biometric authentication and VNeID digital identity platform for entry and exit procedures by 2025.

