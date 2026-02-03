State President welcomes Jordanian Speaker

State President Luong Cuong hosted a reception for Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi in Hanoi on February 3, stating that the visit will sustain fresh momentum for bilateral ties to develop strongly, substantively.

State President Luong Cuong (R) welcomes Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi in Hanoi on February 3. (Photo: SGGP)

President Luong Cuong noted that the visit comes on the heels of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, an event of special significance that has opened up a new era of national development.

Recalling the warm impressions left by King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein's historic state visit to Vietnam, the President conveyed his best regards to the Jordanian monarch.

He commended the notable progress in bilateral ties in recent years, especially following the King's visit, and affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always attach importance to consolidating friendship and effective cooperation with Jordan.

The State leader congratulated the Jordanian Speaker on his successful talks with National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, underscoring the crucial role of both legislatures in creating a solid legal corridor for bilateral ties.

Speaker Mazen Turki El Qadi, who is in Vietnam from February 2 to 5, congratulated the country on its major achievements in recent years and conveyed regards and New Year greetings from the Jordanian King to President Luong Cuong and other Vietnamese leaders.

He noted that Jordan and its King highly value Vietnam’s role, standing, and fair-minded stance on the settlement of global and regional issues.

On bilateral ties, the host and guest agreed that Vietnam and Jordan still have ample room for cooperation, built on political trust, shared historical experiences, common values of peace, and aspirations for development.

To propel friendly and cooperative ties forward, the two leaders vowed to intensify political and diplomatic ties through the exchanges of all-level delegations, the effective implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms, and the potential rollout of new ones.

On national defense and security, they pledged to continue concretizing the agreed cooperation areas, increase contacts and sharing of experience, and boost collaboration in areas of their strength. They also agreed on orientations for expanding partnerships in the economy, trade, tourism, health care, education, Halal industry, and people-to-people exchanges.

Officials at the reception (Photo: SGGP)

The host leader affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on upholding multilateralism, opposing the use of force or the threat to use force in international relations, and settling disputes through peaceful means based on respect for international law and the United Nations Charter.

The two sides promised to further uphold their roles as responsible members of the international community and closely coordinate in mediation efforts and responses to global and regional issues for the benefit of their people and for peace, cooperation, and development in their respective regions.

Vietnamplus