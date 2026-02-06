Coast Guard Region 3 conducts combat readiness inspections, patrols in Truong Sa

The Command of Coast Guard Region 3 has begun its voyage to inspect combat readiness and conducted patrols in Truong Sa Special Zone on February 6.

Delegation presents Tet gifts to crew of KN 466 ahead of mission. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation from Coast Guard Region 3 Command, led by Senior Colonel Le Van Tu, Political Commissar of Coast Guard Region 3, began a maritime mission to inspect combat readiness, patrol and control operations, and efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The delegation will also visit and extend Lunar New Year greetings to fishing vessels operating in the waters of Truong Sa Special Zone.

Conducted in the lead-up to the Lunar New Year 2026, the voyage carries particular significance. It underscores the strong resolve of the Vietnam Coast Guard in fulfilling its mandate to firmly manage and safeguard national sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction at sea, while also contributing, together with other forces and local authorities nationwide, to the effective implementation of measures aimed at lifting the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning on Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Senior Colonel Le Van Tu, Political Commissar of Coast Guard Region 3, briefs and assigns tasks to delegation ahead of mission. (Photo: SGGP)

During the trip, the delegation is focusing on a comprehensive inspection of the combat readiness of forces operating at sea while conducting patrols and control operations. The team is also carrying out outreach and legal awareness activities, guiding fishermen to strictly comply with Vietnamese law and relevant international agreements on combating IUU fishing, thereby contributing to the development of a sustainable and responsible fisheries sector.

In addition, the delegation is visiting, extending Lunar New Year greetings, presenting gifts, and offering encouragement to officers and servicemen aboard vessels on duty, as well as to fishermen and residents who are working, living, and operating in the waters of Truong Sa Special Zone. The Tet gifts, consisting of essential supplies, convey the care, responsibility, and deep concern of Vietnam Coast Guard officers and servicemen for both the military and civilians stationed on the nation’s maritime front lines.

KN 466 sets sail on assigned mission. (Photo: SGGP)

This meaningful activity not only helps to further strengthen the posture of all-people national defense in close linkage with the people’s security posture at sea but also fosters solidarity between the home front and the front line. It reinforces confidence and motivation among officers and servicemen on duty, as well as fishermen operating in the waters of Truong Sa Special Zone, enabling them to work, live, and produce with peace of mind while steadfastly safeguarding the nation’s sacred maritime and island sovereignty.

By Duc Dinh - Translated by Kim Khanh