Vietnam Coast Guard Ship deployed combat readiness duty for Tet holiday

SGGP

Vietnam Coast Guard Ship 2001 of Squadron 401, Coast Guard Region 4 Command, yesterday departed to carry out combat readiness duty during the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Beyond combat readiness duty, the ship is tasked with patrols and inspections to safeguard sovereignty, maintain security, order and maritime safety in the country’s southwestern waters.

Vietnam Coast Guard Ship 2001 departed to perform its assigned maritime missions.

Major General Dao Ba Viet, Commander of Coast Guard Region 4, visited the vessel to encourage officers and sailors, stressing that Tet duty is both an honor and a significant responsibility. He underscored the need for heightened vigilance, strict duty rotations and close coordination between combat readiness, patrol and control missions and legal outreach for fishermen, particularly regulations against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Commander of Coast Guard Region 4 Dao Ba Viet encourages the crew of Vietnam Coast Guard Ship 2001 prior to its mission.
He also required the crew to combine law enforcement with support for fishermen operating at sea during Tet, promptly grasp the situation on the ground, and encourage them to confidently continue their offshore activities. He also stressed the importance of caring for both the material conditions and morale of personnel during the Lunar New Year holiday.

By Nam Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong

