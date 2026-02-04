Party chief stresses role of great national solidarity in Vietnam’s development

Party General Secretary To Lam on February 4 underscored the pivotal role of the great national solidarity as the decisive source of strength to propel Vietnam toward fast and sustainable development in the new era.

The Party chief made the statement while jointly chairing a meeting between the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat and former members of the Party Central Committee on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930–2026), the successful 14th National Party Congress, and the Lunar New Year. The event was co-chaired by State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Permanent member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

The meeting between the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat and former members of the Party Central Committee on February 4. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary To Lam stressed that the trust, encouragement and constructive contributions by former leaders of the Party, the State, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and former members of the Party Central Committee constitute a firm spiritual foundation for the current leadership to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted by the Party, the State and the people.

He noted that the meeting, held at a particularly meaningful moment, further deepened the pride and confidence in the Party’s glorious revolutionary journey. Over the past 96 years, the Communist Party of Vietnam has steadfastly upheld its goals and ideals, maintained close bonds with the people, continuously renewed and rectified itself, and led the nation from one victory to another, firmly ushering the country into a new development era.

He highlighted that each Party Congress marks a significant milestone in the Party’s growth and maturity. The 14th National Party Congress once again reaffirmed a fundamental truth: the clear-sighted leadership of the Party is the decisive factor behind all victories of the Vietnamese revolution while the Party’s Doi moi (renewal) policy remains right, creative and aligned with both realities and trends of the era.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the meeting with former members of the Party Central Committee on February 4 (Photo: VNA)

The success of the 14th Party Congress vividly demonstrates the high level of solidarity and consensus throughout the Party, beginning with the core leadership bodies and spreading across the entire political system and society. This solidarity, the leader said, forms a crucial basis for mobilising the strength of the great national solidarity to secure fast and sustainable national development in the time ahead.

To realise the country’s aspiration of becoming a high-income developed nation by 2045, General Secretary Lam stressed the necessity of sustaining double-digit economic growth over the coming period. While acknowledging immense challenges, he described this goal as both an objective requirement and a measure of national resolve and development aspirations.

He underlined the need for fast yet sustainable growth, anchored in macroeconomic stability, improved productivity, quality and competitiveness, and driven by breakthroughs in institutions, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, strategic infrastructure and human resources development.

The Party leader reaffirmed that the ultimate objective of all policies is to continuously improve the material and spiritual well-being of the people, ensure inclusive development and leave no one behind.

He also expressed profound gratitude to former leaders across generations for their invaluable contributions, affirming that their support and candid feedback remain an important source of strength for the Party’s leadership in the new term.

Vietnamplus