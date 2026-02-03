AI-powered cameras operate 24/7 on expressways

Surveillance camera systems on expressways and major arterial routes nationwide will operate around the clock, including newly deployed AI-powered camera systems.

Vehicles travel along an expressway.

Following directives from the Minister of Public Security, the Traffic Police Department (C08) under the Ministry of Public Security has issued a comprehensive plan to tighten traffic order and ensure road safety during the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday and major festivals at the beginning of the year.

Traffic police forces will be deployed nationwide and will implement an extended peak enforcement plan, operating for an additional two days before and after the holiday period.

On key gateway routes into Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as major expressways and interprovincial corridors, authorities will implement advanced traffic diversion measures to minimize prolonged congestion, particularly during peak days before and after the holiday, when traffic volumes are expected to surge.

On national highways with heavy motorcycle traffic, traffic police will impose time-based restrictions on large-capacity trucks to reduce conflicts and mitigate safety risks.

Traffic officers conduct patrols on an expressway.

Colonel Nguyen Quang Nhat, head of the Division for Guidance, Communication, Investigation, and Traffic Accident Resolution under the Traffic Police Department (C08), said traffic police will focus on addressing violations that are direct causes of accidents. These include driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, improper lane use, turning without signaling, and operating overloaded or oversized vehicles, including those with illegally modified cargo compartments.

Authorities will also step up inspections of commercial transport vehicles, targeting violations such as picking up or dropping off passengers at unauthorized locations, carrying passengers or cargo in excess of permitted limits, driving against traffic or reversing on expressways, and allowing unqualified individuals to operate vehicles.

Serious offenses such as illegal gatherings, street racing, reckless driving, and obstructing law enforcement officers will be dealt with strictly.

Notably, starting at 10 a.m. on the first day of the first lunar month, marking the Tet holiday, traffic police nationwide will simultaneously conduct alcohol-level checks.

One of the key components of the campaign is the organization of coordinated, cross-regional patrols along the entirety of National Highway 1A, stretching from Lang Son to Ca Mau. C08 will deploy a combined model of plainclothes and uniformed officers, integrating mobile patrols with fixed checkpoints and maintaining a 24/7 presence through four rotating shifts each day.

Surveillance camera systems on expressways and major arterial routes nationwide will operate around the clock, including newly deployed AI-powered camera systems.

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh