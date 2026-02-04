Ho Chi Minh City’s exemplary workers drive innovation through technology

Among the 11 individuals honored with this year’s Ton Duc Thang Award, many have stood out for their relentless efforts to innovate and integrate technology into their workplaces.

Nguyen Tang Phap (L) is instructing his colleagues

At Samsung HCMC CE Complex in the city’s High-Tech Park, young engineers have been instrumental in building a modern, smart production environment.

One of those young engineers is Nguyen Tang Phap, Head of the Production Quality Improvement Department, whose technical innovations have been effectively applied in real world manufacturing. For him, bringing technology into the factory is not about grand, far fetched ideas, but about starting with close observation of every stage of production, every small movement made by workers on the assembly line, and finding ways to improve them.

Nguyen Tang Phap has introduced several technical innovations that have been successfully applied in practice. His notable achievement includes designing a system to prevent material errors on the LCM (TV screen panel) production line, saving an average of VND1.2 billion (US$46,086) annually. In February 2025, he proposed using locally sourced materials for Pallet PINs, cutting adjustment time from three months to three weeks, while also improving product quality and working conditions.

Equally dedicated is Tran Van Thien, team leader of GIS at Ben Thanh Water Supply JSC. His innovations have helped the company surpass targets in reducing water loss while ensuring safety and convenience for workers. From relocating pressure control devices to ground-level signal cabinets to developing remote pressure valve control systems, Thien has consistently refined solutions to meet evolving needs. He and colleagues are now working on a unified application to manage the entire water supply system.

In traditional manufacturing, technical workers also deliver practical value. At Thong Nhat Rubber Company, worker Vo Tan Dinh improved the oil filtration process for vulcanizing machines, boosting efficiency to 95–100 percent, reducing downtime, saving over 41,300 liters of oil annually, and generating profits of around VND268 million per year. His innovations between 2020 and 2025 have yielded more than VND1.59 billion in benefits.

These stories highlight how skilled workers have become true “experts,” capable of applying technology and digital solutions to solve real-world challenges. They represent the backbone driving Ho Chi Minh City’s transformation in the era of the knowledge economy.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan