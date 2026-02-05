State President pays pre-Tet visits to Military Region 2, Division 316

Visiting Military Region 2, President Luong Cuong praised and congratulated its armed forces on their unity and determination in overcoming difficulties and successfully completing their missions in 2025.

State President Luong Cuong on February 5 visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to officers and soldiers of Military Region 2 and Division 316 on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Horse.

Visiting Military Region 2, President Luong Cuong praised and congratulated its armed forces on their unity and determination in overcoming difficulties and successfully completing their missions in 2025, affirming their role as a fighting force, a working force and a production force.

State President Luong Cuong visits officers and soldiers of Division 316. (Photo: VNA)

According to Major General Tran Van Bac, Commander of Military Region 2, under the leadership of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, the military region has fulfilled assigned tasks in a comprehensive and coordinated manner.

Key achievements included maintaining combat readiness, closely monitoring developments to avoid strategic surprise, promptly handling situations at the grassroots level, participating in search and rescue operations, supporting national key projects, and deploying regular forces to communes as planned.

Military Region 2 has also actively prepared for the Tet holiday, establishing nine inspection teams to review combat readiness and visit policy beneficiary families and units. Officers and soldiers have remained confident, disciplined and ready to fulfil all assigned tasks, the officer reported.

President Luong Cuong commended the region’s thorough implementation of directions from the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the Government and the Ministry of National Defence on Tet preparations.

Noting increasingly complex and unprecedented global and regional developments, the State leader stressed that Military Region 2 holds a strategically important position, sharing long borders with China and Laos. He urged its officers and soldiers to strictly implement the Party's resolutions and the State's policies, remain vigilant, enhance readiness in terms of personnel and equipment, and advance the building of a lean, strong and modern army, emphasising the decisive role of human resources in line with President Ho Chi Minh’s teaching of “people first, weapons second”.

Expressing his confidence in the region’s tradition built over the past 80 years, the State President voiced his belief that the armed forces of Military Region 2 will continue to excellently fulfill their duties, contributing to the successful implementation of the first year of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

Earlier, during his trip to Division 316, which was twice bestowed the title "Hero of the Armed Forces" and one of the earliest main-force divisions of the Vietnam People’s Army, the State President acknowledged its outstanding performance despite challenges.

He called on officers and soldiers to continue implementing the Party's resolutions on military and defence tasks, enhance combat readiness, improve training quality under the principle of being “basic, practical and firm”, strengthen Party building, political education and unity, and remain absolutely loyal to the Party, the Fatherland and the people.

He also urged the division to improve coordination with local authorities, contribute to building an all-people national defence posture linked with the people’s security posture, actively engage in disaster prevention and rescue, and ensure strict combat readiness during the Tet holiday.

On this occasion, President Luong Cuong presented Tet gifts to officers and soldiers of Military Region 2 and Division 316. The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group donated 50 gratitude houses and 200 Tet gift packages, while the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank contributed 50 houses and Tet gifts for officers and soldiers of Military Region 2.

VNA